Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: FMF Glen Helen National

The second round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featured unpredictable competition at arguably the championship’s most dynamic and challenging venue. In the end, consistency reigned supreme at the FMF Glen Helen National, with Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne emerging victorious.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made its lone visit to Southern California on Saturday for the second round of the 2017 season. The FMF Glen Helen National at Glen Helen Raceway featured near-perfect weather, resulting in a highly competitive and unpredictable afternoon of racing. When the dust settled, Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin came away with his first career 450 Class win while entering points leader Eli Tomac endured through misfortune aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. In the 250 Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne stood atop the podium again, starting the season with back-to-back victories.

The first 450 Class moto saw Musquin claim the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of the Team Honda HRC duo of Cole Seely and Christian Craig. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant was right behind in fourth, while his teammate Eli Tomac, last week’s winner and points leader, started outside the top 10 in 12th. The clear track for Musquin allowed the Frenchman to assert himself into the lead, where he gradually built a lead over the field.

Seely was able to establish a solid hold on second, while Grant started to apply pressure on Craig for third, taking over the position on Lap 1. Behind the lead group, Tomac was on a mission, passing three riders on Lap 1, and then another pair on Lap 2. He moved into sixth on Lap 3 and set his sights on the top five.

As Tomac continued his climb through the field, Grant was making a run for second on Seely, successfully taking over the runner-up spot on Lap 6. By this time, Tomac was in the top five and still charging. He passed Seely for fourth on Lap 8 and then quickly closed in on Craig for third, moving into podium position on Lap 10. Tomac then set his sights on his teammate for second. He closed the deficit and made quick work of a pass on Grant to take over the position on Lap 13.

Despite a late charge, Tomac was unable to catch Musquin, who took the first moto win of his career 5.8 seconds ahead of his rival. Grant followed in third.

As the field roared into Glen Helen’s famed Talladega turn to start Moto 2, it was Craig who came away with the Motosport.com Holeshot, closely followed by RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett, RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle, and Autotrader/Monster Energy/Suzuki/JGRMX’s Justin Barcia. The podium finishers from the first moto were spread throughout the field, with Grant in the top five, Musquin deep in the top 10, and Tomac nearly mid-pack.

When the field came around to complete the opening lap, Grant crashed while running fifth. Grant picked up his motorcycle just as Tomac approached, triggering a quick sequence of events that saw Tomac briefly lose control, veer towards Grant, and then straight off the track. Tomac attempted to reenter the race, but appeared to be suffering from an issue with his front wheel or brake. He slowly made his way around the track and into the mechanics area for attention. He eventually returned to the track in 35th, but lost a lap to the leaders.

Out front, Craig came under fire from Baggett after leading the opening few laps. Baggett showed patience and then made his move on Lap 4. Shortly thereafter, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson, who moved into the top three after starting fourth, passed Craig for second. The battle for the lead began on the following lap. Baggett was able to fend off Anderson for a couple laps, but the Husqvarna rider took control of the moto on Lap 6. Two laps later Craig crashed out of third and out of the race, giving the spot to Musquin.

The top three remained unchanged for the remainder of the moto. Baggett kept Anderson honest out front, while Musquin settled in a distant third. Anderson captured the first moto win of his career, 5.1 seconds ahead of Baggett. Tomac was able to finish the moto following his early misfortune, securing 19th and earning a pair of valuable championship points.

Musquin’s 1-3 outing easily gave him the first overall victory of his career in his 14th career start. He’s the 65th different winner in 450 Class history. It’s also the first win for the Red Bull KTM team since the retirement of three-time champion Ryan Dungey prior to the season. Anderson followed in second (5-1) for his sixth career podium result, while Baggett earned his fourth career podium finish in third (8-2).

“I’m just trying to be smooth and safe, but fast at the same time. At a track like this today, it’s really easy to make mistakes,” said Musquin. “It may not have looked like I was out of control, but I was nervous out there and trying to keep it on two wheels. To come out of Glen Helen with a win is really good. We also have the points lead, so I’m just going to keep trying to be consistent and not make any mistakes.”

Musquin’s win, combined with Tomac’s ninth-place finish (2-19), moves the Frenchman into the championship points lead for the first time in his career. He currently holds a 15-point lead over Tomac. Baggett moves into third, 26 points out of the lead.

View highlights of the event here: http://www.promotocross.com/mx/event/glen-helen-2017/video/2017-fmf-glen-helen-national-race-highlights

Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

FMF Glen Helen National

Glen Helen Raceway – San Bernardino, California

May 27, 2017

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

1. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (1-3)

2. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (5-1)

3. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (8-2)

4. Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna (6-7)

5. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (9-6)

6. Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda (7-8)

7. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki (14-4)

8. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki (12-5)

9. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-19)

10. Josh Grant, Riverside, Calif., Kawasaki (3-28)

450 Class Championship Standings

1. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 89

2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 74

3. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 63

4. Josh Grant, Riverside, Calif., Kawasaki – 60

5. Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna – 58

6. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 56

7. Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda – 54

8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki – 53

9. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki – 49

10. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 46

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (4-2)

2. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (1-7)

3. Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (9-1)

4. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (7-3)

5. Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (5-4)

6. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (6-5)

7. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (3-13)

8. Michael Mosiman, Sebastapol, Calif., Husqvarna (8-10)

9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (2-29)

10. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Yamaha (13-8)

250 Class Championship Standings

1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 90

2. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 69

3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 67

4. Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 65

5. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 64

6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 59

7. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 50

8. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 47

9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Yamaha – 43

10. Michael Mosiman, Sebastapol, Calif., Husqvarna – 40

11. Sean Cantrell, Newbury Park, Calif., KTM – 40

