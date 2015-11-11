Bible Talks on the Gospel of Matthew by Seven Churches in West San Gabriel Valley

November 11th, 2015 by San Gabriel Sun

Seven local churches in seven cities of the West San Gabriel Valley – Alhambra, Arcadia, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Monterey Park, Pasadena, and San Gabriel—will host a series of free Bible talks on the Gospel of Matthew from Dec. 4th to 6th, 2015, in 630 E. Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, as below:

Friday, 12/4, 7:30 – 9 p.m.: The Gospel of the Kingdom, Saturday, 12/5, 4:30 – 6 p.m.: The King Savior, and 7:30 – 9 p.m.: “I Will Build My Church,” Sunday 4:30 – 6 p.m.: The Signs of the Lord’s Coming, and 6 – 7 p.m.: Bible Truths Q&A.

This will be the fourth time that these seven churches have cooperated together for this annual event―the first event covered the book of Revelation in 2012, the second event covered the book of Genesis in 2013, and third covered the book of Exodus in 2014. In the previous three years, hundreds have attended these Bible talks and many have expressed their appreciation. “Many people are looking for answers, be it for global, social, or personal issues,” said David Wang, a volunteer who helped organize these Bible talks. “I have found all the answers in the Word of God. By offering these Bible talks to our communities, we believe many will come to appreciate the riches in the Bible and even have a life-changing encounter with the Lord Jesus as many of us did.” Leo Lin, another volunteer from the church in Pasadena said, “We love to share with people our personal experience of the Lord Jesus, how he has transformed our lives.” Like the previous three Bible talks, the focus of these Bible talks is on how to make the Bible applicable to and experiential in the daily life.

All the Bible talks will be held in both English and Chinese in two separate rooms. For more information, please contact Jacob Feng, (732) 991-7375 or check out www.churchinarcadia.com.