Reader Despises Suit and Tie Dress Code Addressed in ‘7 Formalities Millennials Forgo in the Workplace’ (June 22 Issue)

June 26th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

Dear Editor,

I really can’t fault millennial men for ditching suits and ties. After all, Richard Nixon wore a suit and tie when he told the nation that he wasn’t a crook. He was lying; he was a crook.

Henry Kissinger was also wearing a suit and tie when he told the nation that the U.S. military never went into Cambodia during the Vietnam War. He lied.

George W. Bush wore a suit and tie when he assured the nation that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. He too was lying.

And let’ not forget our current Liar-in-Chief, Donald Trump. He always wears a suit and tie. 

Perhaps a suit and tie is the uniform of liars  and one of the reasons why millennial men want nothing to do with them.

David Quintero
Monrovia

 

AUTHOR’S NOTE:

The suit and tie or rigid, hideous dress suit, while symbols of a dying generation of poised deceit, are not solely worn by our nation’s leaders. It would be remiss to neglect to mention that the dreaded, stiff, overbearingly uncomfortable suit is a garment that plagues us all and not simply worn to portray a falsehood of character. Rather, its lack of comfort and breathability hinders us from being productive. It is a uniform the nation is attempting to ditch in order to improve productivity in the workplace. While it’s a long shot reader, perhaps doing so in the White House will assist present and future leaders in focusing on accomplishing good work instead of putting on a tiresome façade.

