Cats of the Week: Pancake and Waffle

May 19th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

Meet tiny tabby cat sisters, Pancake and Waffle, age 2 months. Such cute little tabby sisters! One has a bit more pronounced stripes, and the other has more of a fluffier face. Both are still sweet as pie! They are being shown and fostered at Petsadena Animal Hospital, 959 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, where you can call to arrange a visit, at 626-441-1137.

Adoption fee is $75 this month only for a female cat or 2 bonded kittens, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good news: Naomi has an adoption pending, as does Katniss.