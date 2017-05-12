Cat of the Week: Isabelle

May 12th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

Isabelle wants to share that there’s a special adoption fee this month

Wouldn’t you love to have a BFF who’s always sweet, loving, non-judgmental, a good listener, and happy to be with you? Then, look no further than this sweetheart! Isabelle, age 1, is one of the most purr-fect cats ever! Highly adoptable, she deserves to be in a loving home asap!

For the month of May, there is a special adoption fee of $75 for one female cat or 2 bonded kittens, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines. This is a great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.