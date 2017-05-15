‘Sierra Madre Weekly’ Morphs Into ‘Pasadena Independent’

May 15th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

As part of a consolidation plan, Beacon Media News has made the decision to publish the Sierra Madre Weekly solely on its digital platform starting June 1.

The Sierra Madre Weekly has published in print each and every Thursday since 1998. However, we decided to merge Sierra Madre Weekly with Pasadena Independent as the communities are in such close proximity.

Beacon Media News will continue the Sierra Madre Weekly website in perpetuity as well as all social media platforms: Facebook @SierraMadreWeekly and Twitter @smweekly.

All Sierra Madre news items / blotters etc., stories can also be found in Pasadena Independent, which will be distributed to all the former Sierra Madre Weekly usual drop sites in the city of Sierra Madre every Thursday. We hope you’ll understand and pick up Pasadena Independent each week.

Please continue to send your news items and press releases to us and we’ll gladly run these items in Pasadena Independent, space permitting. Send any new items for consideration to: tmiller@beaconmedianews.com If you have any questions or concerns, please call Terry Miller at (626) 301-1010.