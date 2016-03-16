Chin Ho Liao Appointed New San Gabriel Mayor

March 16th, 2016 by San Gabriel Sun

The San Gabriel City Council Tuesday selected Chin Ho Liao as the city’s new mayor and Kevin Sawkins as the new vice mayor.

Each year the council reorganizes in March and selects a new mayor and vice mayor by a majority vote. Liao will replace outgoing Mayor Jason Pu. Liao said he has many goals during his term as mayor, including improving city infrastructure, funding a new police facility, televising council meetings, alleviating traffic congestion, fostering a small business community on Valley Boulevard and continuing to engage the community with events and programs.

“As mayor, I hope to help foster a sense of inclusiveness in our community and celebrate the diversities in San Gabriel,” Liao said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with city leadership and staff members to accomplish several important goals during my year as mayor.”

