Introducing Twohey\’s Tavern in Pasadena: A Taste of Nostalgia Combined with the Elevated Flavors of Today

November 10th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

The restaurant of tomorrow is here today

Introducing Twohey’s Tavern, from Greg Mallis and Tanya and Jim Christos, the three family members that keep the original Twohey’s name alive at the iconic 75-year-old Twohey’s Restaurant in Alhambra, which is a piece of Los Angeles history from the era of the Historic Route 66. With a tantalizing menu that playfully calls back to the classic All-American diner, Twohey’s Tavern officially opened its doors in Pasadena on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

A lively new restaurant that pays tribute to the classic American diner, Twohey’s Tavern is no greasy spoon, but a cutting-edge hub of equally progressive and enduring flavor profiles. “The foodscape has changed dramatically,” explained Director of Operations Tom Anderson. Chef Travis Limoge executes an elevated interpretation of nostalgic meals while honoring timeless and contemporary cooking techniques with a commitment to seasonality, bringing each guest a new experience in a modern tavern setting.

The new Twohey’s Tavern Dinner Menu reads just as the original 1943 Twohey’s restaurant menu, its layout and terminology perhaps foreign to the modern-day foodie, but no less quaint, beginning with the original Twohey’s signature staple, the burgers. Each burger features a robust patty made of a special custom Premium Angus Beef Blend with unique combinations. All burgers would be incomplete without their requisite accompaniment of House Fries.

The real meat and potatoes rests with the Dinners at Twohey’s Tavern where Chef Limoge’s talent is front and center, turning everything his guests think they know about American diner food on its head, like with the Prime Eight Ounce Spencer Steak, or the Seasonal Channel Island Rock Fish. Choose from the many shareable bites that can also double as starters, like the Port Wine Cheese, Chef Limoge’s or the beloved Twohey’s classic, the French Fried Onion Rings. Add a touch of green to dinner with an array of Salads such as the Wedge, comprised of Tonnato vin, lardon, red onion, blue cheese, hard egg, tarragon, and tomato vinaigrette.

Twohey’s Tavern raises the candy bar with their sweet spin on their Desserts selections, with treats like the Citrus Pound Cake or the Caramel chocolate tart.

Chef Limoge also reimagines the quintessential Fountain Drinks with familiar yet innovative flavor profiles, beginning with the peachy keen Peach Shake, or the Malted Maple Bacon Shake, featuring bacon ice cream, malt powder, Vermont maple syrup, and whipped cream.

Enjoy cocktails from Cocktail Consultant Patrick Tang who is keeping things shaking and stirring for the Cocktail Menu. “For Twohey’s Tavern, I have created fun and approachable cocktails while tipping my hat at Pasadena itself,” says Tang. The Twohey’s Old Fashioned, pays tribute to the OG Twohey’s with bourbon, Twohey’s Root Beer, and chocolate mole bitters.

Combining the nostalgic flavors of the past with the elevated flavors of today is what makes Twohey’s Tavern the most exciting new addition to Pasadena!

Twohey’s Tavern is located at2835 East Foothill Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91107.

They are open for dinner every Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Bar is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Twohey’s Tavern is open for Dinner every Friday andSaturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the Bar is open from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information or reservations, please visit www.TwoheysTavern.com or call Twohey’s Tavern directly at (626) 449-2337.

