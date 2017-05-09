11 Tips to Save on Mother’s Day Flowers
May 9th, 2017 by Kerry Sherin
Pick up some gorgeous flowers for the most gorgeous mother by enlisting these quick Mother’s Day tips by Sunday, May 14. – Courtesy photo
By Kerry Sherin
According to FTD, Mother’s Day is by far the busiest time of the year for the major flower and gift retailer. Assorted roses and tulips top the list for Mother’s Day favorites, so if you’re stumped on what to buy the mother in your life this year these classics are sure to please.
- Buy early– com recommends placing your flower order on or before Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in order to take advantage of the early bird discounts many flower retailers are offering. You can find discounts as much as 30% off.
- Choose a different delivery day– Instead of having your flowers delivered to your the special mother in your life on Mother’s Day, have them delivered the day or two before and hand deliver them in-person. Not only will this save you a few bucks but you’ll be able to see the excitement of the recipients face when you hand them off.
- Shop online – Don’t have the time to price check every local florist near you, or see if they can deliver in your area? Online retailers like 1-800-Flowers,FTD, and ProFlowers give you the chance to shop and compare bouquets, prices and a variety of different types of flowers.
- Skip the vase – Many florists, both online and in-store, will try and upcharge you the price of a vase to include in your flower delivery. Vases can cost as much as $20 or more and chances are good that you have a vase or spare mason jar lying around the house that will show off your floral arrangement just as good as the red heart vase they are trying to sell you.
- Use a coupon – It may be more difficult to find a coupon or deal when shopping local, but if you’re shopping online coupons are plentiful. Score 20% off with an FTD coupon, a ProFlowers Coupon, or 25% off early Valentine’s Day orders from 1-800-Flowers.com.
- Shop local – Local florists may have a different selection of flowers than what you can find online depending on their location. You can score a great deal on flowers that are considered to be in-season in the region.
- Skip roadside stands – These stands seem to pop-up out of thin air once the month of May hits our calendar. Avoid buying at these stands as their flowers are known to be of poorer quality and quick to die. “If the product is outside of a cold chamber, which is 32 to 36 degrees, they lose life for every minute they’re outside that cold,” says Christine Boldt, executive vice president of the Association of Floral Importers (AFIF)
- Florist add-ons – As with the vase, skip buying add-ons like teddy bears, chocolates, or chocolate covered strawberries. The florist add-ons are often sub par to retailers who specialize in these types of things. Try out Shari’s Berriesif you want to treat her to succulent berries dipped in high-quality milk, white, and dark chocolate. There is even a coupon for those too!
- Ask for replacements – You wouldn’t go to a deli and be satisfied with leaving with bad cuts of meat. If you are unsatisfied with the quality of the bouquet, or even a single flower within the arrangement, say something. It is your right as the consumer to be pleased with your purchase. If you don’t want a replacement, opt to ask for a discount.
- Paper Bouquet – Is your mother allergic to flowers, crafty or otherwise despises real flowers? Creating a custom paper bouquet for your mom is a great way to show that you put effort into your Mother’s Day gift. This is also a great way to get the kids involved in the gift.
- Mix it up – Bouquets made from the same flower, in the same color, are seen as more traditional gifts and thus more popular. To pinch a few pennies, opt for a mixed bouquet of different flowers and different colors.