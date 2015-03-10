San Gabriel Election Result Ties Menchaca and Costanzo at 1276 Votes Each

March 10th, 2015 by San Gabriel Sun

San Gabriel Election Results Ties Menchaca and Costanzo at 1276 Votes Each

Recount or Random Selection Possible

The City Clerk’s Office conducted the final ballot count Tuesday for the March 3 municipal election.

According to the final tally, John Harrington earned 1747 votes, Denise Menchaca earned 1276 votes and Juli Costanzo earned 1276 votes. As the top vote-getter, Harrington will earn a seat on the City Council.

However, Costanzo and Menchaca earned an equal amount of votes. According to state law (Elections Code 15650-15654), the tie must be broken by a lot, a decision made by a random selection. The candidates have five calendar days from the day the City Clerk’s Office certifies the canvass to request a recount.

“We are consulting with our city attorney and with election consultant Martin and Chapman to determine the correct next steps,” Interim Chief City Clerk Vivian Love said. “We are committed to ensuring accuracy and efficiency in this process and take it very seriously.”

There were 418 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots counted Tuesday, added to those already counted on March 3 for both the council and the Los Angeles Community College District Board elections. State law required the city to count any vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received by the following Friday. San Gabriel saw a 16.31 percent voter turnout in the council race.

The City Council is currently scheduled to certify the official election results on Tuesday, March 17. At the same meeting, the council also is currently scheduled to swear in newly elected council members and select a new mayor and vice mayor. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 425 S Mission Drive.