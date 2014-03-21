John Harrington takes over as Mayor of San Gabriel

March 21st, 2014 by San Gabriel Sun



-Photo by Terry Miller

On Tuesday night, John Harrington was unanimously appointed Mayor of San Gabriel and said he wanted transparency in government and opposed Jason Pu’s recommendation that there be a closed session on the conclusion of the investigation into poll-worker misconduct.

After a long investigation into the alleged misconduct during the contentious election in which Chin Ho Liao was finally seated, the city has announced the election investigation was over. However, not all are satisfied the investigation is complete.

Harrington, along with real estate agent Phoebe Wang, her mother Yi Li Wang, Denise Gutierrez (wife of ousted Councilman David Gutierrez), Eddie De La Torre (brother of ousted councilman Mario De La Torre) and resident Gloria Sorenson initiated the investigation.

Harrington said that in his new role as Mayor he hopes to ” Bring the community together and I prefer to discuss this matter (the investigation) in public.”

The report was the latest in the more than yearlong saga of controversy stemming from the election, in which challengers Jason Pu and Chin Ho Liao ousted incumbents David Gutierrez and Mario De La Torre. Incumbent Kevin Sawkins, who ran as a team with De La Torre and Gutierrez, was the only incumbent to retain his seat.

The council hired CORE Investigations and Polygraph for $30,000 last July to look into six complaints filed after the election that alleged voters saw poll workers telling residents to vote for Pu and Liao in at least three polling places. The firm released a 16-page report Wednesday after nine months of investigation.

The allegations of poll worker misconduct were only the beginning of the controversy surrounding the election. A resident complaint alleging Liao didn’t live within city limits launched a courtroom-style hearing after which Liao was ultimately seated, after two months of community turmoil and $140,000 in city costs.

The final election report by CORE cites a number of defects in the election process that were not outlined in the initial complaints nonetheless were discovered during the investigation. The investigator(s) reported that “a significant number” of poll inspectors and poll workers in the five precincts of San Gabriel, out of 11 in the city, investigated were not qualified or not adequately trained, leading to a number of Elections Code violations.

While Harrington has not publicly commented on the investigation outcome, fellow councilman Jason Pu said he would like to have seen a more “in depth” report.

Harrington holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola Law School and has his own law practice specializing in consulting for construction companies. Prior to opening his legal practice Harrington spent several years working for large general contractors. In addition to being admitted to the California State Bar, he holds a real estate broker’s license as well as a general contractor’s license.

John graduated from Saint Francis High School in La Canada-Flintridge and maintains a strong bond with his Alma Mater. In 1993 he graduated from California State University – Northridge with a degree in Speech Communications.

John is married and has two daughters who currently attend San Gabriel Unified Schools.