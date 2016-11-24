San Gabriel Sun Calendar: Nov. 24 – Nov. 30

November 24th, 2016 by admin

Editor’s Pick:

Enchanted: Forest of Light

Enchanted: Forest of Light (Nov. 28 @ 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive) Descanso Gardens presents “Enchanted: Forest of Light,” an interactive light experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles. Enchanted leads you on a one-mile walk through 10 distinct lighting displays in some of the most beloved areas of the Gardens. Tickets are timed and number of tickets per time is limited. The walk is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices. Participants are encouraged to wear walking shoes and bring a jacket. Patina Restaurant Group will provide a number of food and beverage options, including snacks and meals.

-LA CAÑADA

Nov.24

23rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Run and Food Drive (Nov. 24 @ 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 1301 Foothill Blvd.) The Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk has been a local tradition and a community favorite with families, athletes, and community supporters of all types for two decades. The race is professionally timed, and begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Park in La Cañada. Please bring non-perishable food items with you on race day.

– LA CAÑADA

Fourth Annual Tofurky Trot (Nov.24 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive) Tofurky and The Animal Museum invite you to join in Tofurky Trot 2016, this Thanksgiving Day. Tofurky Trots are designed to support both the health and vitality of local communities and raise money for local nonprofits. The race is 5k (3.1 miles) and is a run, trot, or walk open to all levels of physical fitness. It’s a great day to enjoy the company of fellow animal lovers. Cost is $15 to $35. For more information call (626) 577-3100

-PASADENA

Nov.25

Fifty Famous and Fascinating Altadenans Exhibition (Nov.25 @ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive) Thanksgiving is a time when families come together and enjoy good food and good company. But the day afterwards poses challenges for those who don’t want to go shopping or sit in a movie theater. Offering a free alternative, the Altadena Historical Society presents an all-day hours exhibit, “Fifty Famous and Fascinating Altadenans.” The exhibit features dozens of actors, authors, scientists and sports figures who have lived in – or are current residents of – Altadena. Some of them may be your neighbors today!

-ALTADENA

Nov.26

Book Signing for “Stop it. You’re Scaring Me” (Nov. 26 @ 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., The Book Rack, 204 S. 1st Ave.) It may seem strange, but in the Victorian Era, the tradition was to tell ghost stories around the fireplace on Christmas Eve. In that vein, Jonathan Mumm is hosting a book signing of his newly released ghost story novel Stop it. It will begin with a discussion of ghosts at Christmas, followed by the book signing.

-ARCADIA

Chinese American Film Festival Screening (Nov. 26 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Temple City Library,

5939 Golden West Ave.) Please join the Temple City Library for a free movie screening as part of the 12th annual Chinese American Film Festival. The movie is in Mandarin with English Subtitles. For more information please contact the library at (626) 285-2136

-TEMPLE CITY

Craft Fair Gift Shop Celebrates the Holiday Season (Nov. 26 @ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft Fair,

820 E. California Blvd.) Join the fun and festivities as Craft Fair Gift Shop launches the holiday season with its annual Holiday Fair. Enjoy refreshments while you browse the many one-of-a-kind, holiday-themed gift items and décor created by local senior artisans. You’ll have an opportunity to meet some of the exhibitors who will be on hand to answer questions and talk about their pieces.

-PASADENA

Nov.27

A Little House Christmas (Nov. 27 @ 2:30 p.m., Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.) Winters are harsh on the Minnesota prairie, and this year’s storm threatens to block Santa’s visit to the Ingalls’ modest home. This warm, wonderful family play is adapted from several Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House” stories and features one of Pa’s famous stories and lots of song and dance. Cost is $25 to $34.50. For more information call (626) 355-4318 or go to www.sierramadreplayhouse.org

– SIERRA MADRE

Lake Avenue Church’s 120 Year Anniversary Celebration (Nov. 27 @ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Avenue Church 393 N. Lake Ave.) Lake Avenue Church will celebrate 120 years of ministry to the local community and the world. Please set aside this day, as a day of special commemoration and remembrance. Lake Avenue Church invites all children, students, adults and ministries to join in this unique moment at Lake. For more information please call (626) 817-4805 or go to www.lakeave.org

-PASADENA

Nov.28

Enchanted: Forest of Light (Nov. 28 @ 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive) Descanso Gardens presents “Enchanted: Forest of Light,” an interactive light experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles. Enchanted leads you on a one-mile walk through 10 distinct lighting displays in some of the most beloved areas of the Gardens. Tickets are timed and number of tickets per time is limited. The walk is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices. Participants are encouraged to wear walking shoes and bring a jacket. Patina Restaurant Group will provide a number of food and beverage options, including snacks and meals.

-LA CAÑADA

Nov.29

A Classical Kaleidoscope (Nov. 29 @ 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Arcadia Public Library

20 W. Duarte Road) A Classical Kaleidoscope – Romantic Music of the 20th Century for Two Violins and Piano, is a concert designed for adults and music lovers age 12 and up. The musical term espressivo describes perfectly these beautiful pieces by Shostakovich, Moszkowski and Prokofiev. They have expressive, soaring melodies and charming flights of imagination. You are cordially invited to meet and speak with the musicians after the program. Reservations are not necessary. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

-ARCADIA

Nov.30

Trojan Guild of Los Angeles’ Christmas Luncheon (Nov. 30 @ 11:30 a.m., Valley Hunt Club

520 Orange Grove Blvd.) The USC Trojan Guild of Los Angeles will hold its annual holiday luncheon/meeting at the historic Valley Hunt Club in Pasadena. Guests are invited to browse historic photos and memorabilia dating from The Valley Hunt Club’s early years. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. in the Library. Reservations deadline is Nov. 23. Cost is $70. The valet parking fee is included in the price of the luncheon. For more information, email Dr. Mary A. Hall at ma.hall@sbcglobal.net or call (626) 825-8716

-PASADENA