Today’s National Pizza Day!

February 9th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

As loyal pizza eaters, Offers.com savings specialists have planned our toppings for National Pizza Day, today Feb.9! Join us in feasting on these masterpieces of gooey cheese, crunchy crust, and tangy tomato sauce. Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, the sassy pineapple ham, or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals:

Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:

* One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

* Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

* XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Donatos – Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

Hungry Howies – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following Offers:

* $3 off orders over $15.

* $5 off orders over $20.

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

* 50% off regular price pizzas.

* $40% off all online orders.

* XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

Papa Murphy’s – Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s and you are sure to be satisfied.

* Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

* All Meat Large Pizza $9

* Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

* Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

Peter Piper Pizza – Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers:

* A large specialty pizza for 12.99.

* A free drink with adult lunch buffet.

Pilot Flying J – Snatch a free slice of pizza.

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.

Round Table Pizza – Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.

Thomas’ – In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning.

Vocelli Pizza – You can score two pizza specials:

* $5 off orders over $20.

* $8 off orders over $30.