Obama Freeway Proposal Passes State Senate

May 17th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

Senator Anthony Portantino’s proposal, SCR 8, to name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” passed the State Senate with overwhelming bi-partisan support with a 34 to 1 vote. The resolution now heads to the State Assembly.

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year where he traveled the 134 freeway from his apartment to his college campus. His attendance at Occidental College influenced his political trajectory and led him to become one of the most revered and respected presidents in American history.

Senator Portantino, who represented Eagle Rock in the State Assembly and currently represents the Glendale side of the 134 and the Pasadena junction of the 134 and 210 freeways, commented:

“I am very pleased by the support this freeway naming has garnered in Sacramento and across California. President Obama left office with high approval ratings for his eight terrific years of service to our country. His leadership and time as a District 25 resident played a significant role in determining his future and tremendous legacy. I am very grateful to the residents of my district for suggesting the idea of naming the 134 for our former President.”

Assembly member Jimmy Gomez, who currently represents Eagle Rock, is a principal co-author on this resolution.