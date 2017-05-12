Beacon Media News Giving Away Prizes at Annual Taste of Duarte

May 12th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

Stop by Beacon Media News’ booth for a chance to win free fun stuff

Beacon Media News (Publisher of Duarte Dispatch, Monrovia Weekly, Arcadia Weekly and Pasadena Independent) will be manning a booth at Duarte’s premier evening community event May 24. The taste of Duarte features samplings from over 25 of Duarte’s and area restaurants and a look at over 60 local businesses and organizations in the area.

Each year the Chamber of Commerce and business community put on this delightful networking event which includes food samples, drink tastings, music and a look at some of the newest cars on the market.

The event will take place at Westminster Gardens, 1900 Huntington Drive in Duarte.

Children under age 13 are free. Age 13 and over require a full admission ticket. $40 advance or 2 for $60 and $50 at the door. Buy Tickets ends on May 23, 2017

Location: Westminster Gardens, 1900 Huntington Dr., Duarte

For more information contact (626) 357-3333 or www,tasteofduarte.com

There is a free shuttle service from Duarte Performing Arts Center at 1401 Highland Avenue between 5 p.m – 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to stop by Beacon Media News’ booth at Taste of Duarte for a chance to win gift certificates, prizes and T-shirts (ON THE SPOT). Also stop by to be entered to win a Smart TV through a raffle drawing.