This Week’s Events

Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga

Mommy, Daddy, Grandparents and Me Yoga (Jan.10 @ 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave.) This class will be a wonderful opportunity for mothers, fathers and grandparents to bond with their children, have fun, learn to focus the mind, breathe, stretch and balance. All these skills can be an asset which will help them be successful in school and in all aspects of life as they mature. Call (626) 821-4623 to register for the class.

-ARCADIA

Events for Jan. 5 – Jan. 11

Jan. 5

Walk-In Craft (Jan.5 @ 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.) Come join the Sierra Madre Library for a monthly Walk-In Craft. Stop by to enjoy seasonal crafts, friends and fun. You may call (626) 355-7186 or go to the library website for more information.

-SIERRA MADRE

Teen Movie Night (Jan.5 @ 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pasadena Central Library Studio on Fourth, 285 E. Walnut St.) Join the Library for a screening and discussion of It’s Kind of a Funny Story, based on the book by Ned Vizzini. There will be Popcorn and pizza to enjoy. It’s for ages 14 and up. To sign up call (626) 744-4246.

-PASADENA

Jan. 6

Monrovia Friday Night Family Street Fair (Jan.6 @ 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Old Town Monrovia, 700 S. Myrtle Ave.) Have the kids/grandkids ride the children’s rides and activities, take home some “fresh from the farm” produce in the certified farmer’s market, enjoy live music entertainment throughout the venue, dine in one of the local restaurants or street food vendors, and shop the many artisan and commercial booths. So much to do, so little time.

-MONROVIA

Family History Night with Sierra Madre Playhouse (Jan.6 @ 6 p.m., Vroman’s Bookstore Hastings Ranch, 3729 E. Foothill Blvd.) Watch a scene and meet actors and creative team members from Bee-Luther-Hatchee, an upcoming play from Sierra Madre Playhouse that deals with African-American history, authenticity, cultural appropriation, and stories that need to be told. Some of the 13 siblings from the Duncan family of Pasadena will also be there to share how they keep their family story alive.

-PASADENA

Jan. 7

Crowell Library – Rose Pruning Made Easy (Jan.7 @ 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive) Ron Serven, Environmental Services Manager/City Arborist, will conduct his 24th annual rose pruning workshop and give even the most inexperienced gardeners the knowledge to promote healthy, beautiful rose blooming when spring comes around. Learn the techniques in one two-hour session and be ready to work in companionship with nature.

-SAN MARINO

Richardson House Museum Local History Tour (Jan. 7 @ 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Richardson House Museum 167 E. Mira Monte Ave.) Join the Teen History Docents and the Sierra Madre Historical Preservation Society at the Richardson House and Lizzie’s Trail Inn Museums. Learn about Sierra Madre History, and take a short trip into the past. For more information call (626) 355-7186.

-SIERRA MADRE

Little Explorers (Jan.7 @ 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive) Explore Descanso from the ground up with your youngsters ages 2 to 5. Little Explorers will use their senses to discover the natural world through hands-on activities and crafts. Free with admission. No registration required. For more information go to the Descanso Gardens website or call (818) 949-4200.

-LA CANADA

Jan. 8

PCC Flea Market (Jan.8 @ 8 a.m., Pasadena City College, Corner of Hill and Del Mar Ave.) It is one of the Southland’s largest flea markets. Come enjoy the browsing and the bargains. With over 500 vendors, the market features fascinating antiques and collectibles, thousands of records, tools, clothes, toys and much more, not to mention food and good company. For more information, email fleamarket@pasadena.edu.

-PASADENA

Altadena Community Church Presents Jessica McCall (Jan.8 @ 11:15 a.m., Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Drive). McCall will speak about her path from Los Angeles, where she created a nonprofit for the homeless, to the Ubumwe Community Center in Rwanda. She’ll bring crafts made at the center and tell the story of this peacemaking institution that serves disabled children and adults. For more information, go to www.jessies-place.com.

-ALTADENA

Jan. 9

Toddler Storytime (Jan.9 @ 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Live Oak Library, 4153 E. Live Oak Ave.) Bring your toddler for a fun filled adventure. There are many activities to explore. Join the library for songs, fingerplays, stories, simple art activities and play time. Your toddler will have a blast. For more information please call (626) 446-8803.

-ARCADIA

Jan. 10

Forum on Pasadena City and PUSD Candidates (Jan.10 @ 6:30 p.m., PCC Creveling Lounge, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd.) The political New Year in Pasadena starts when candidates for both the Pasadena City Council and Pasadena Unified School District state their cases in the first candidate forum. The event, sponsored by ACT – the Pasadena based non-partisan political action organization – will take place at Pasadena City College, Creveling Lounge which is in the Campus Center-Cafeteria Building CC.

-PASADENA

Jan. 11

Paint Night for Adults (Jan.11 @ 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Temple City Library, 5939 Golden West Ave.) Come relax and create an inspired painting from an example portrait, or your own imagination. General techniques and books will be provided, but only as suggestions. Let your imagination lead at the library. All materials will be provided and all skill levels are welcome. Light refreshments will also be provided. This program is for adults.

-TEMPLE CITY

Wednesday Night Ballroom and Swing (Jan.11 @ 7 p.m., The Rose at Paseo Colorado, 300 E. Colorado Blvd. #101) Dance away your mid-week blues with an exciting night of both ballroom and swing. Join The Rose at Paseo Colorado for a Basics of Ballroom group class, then ballroom dancing. You’ll enjoy all styles of ballroom dance, from the jazzy foxtrot and the iconic tango to the sassy salsa and fun cha cha! Then dance the night away to live music provided by Five Got Rhythm. The band plays from 8 p.m. until midnight. Enjoy dancing, dinner and cocktails without ever having to leave.

-PASADENA