May 18 – 24

Slink Johnson, Clint Coley and Homies (May 18 @ 8:30 p.m. at Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Ave.) Over the past few years, Coley has traveled the country performing his comedy routines for diverse audiences. Since 2012, Coley has opened for seasoned comedian D.L. Hughley as he’s toured the country. Coley’s comedic gift led to Hughley crowning him “The Prince.” Coley has also opened for fellow Philadelphian and acclaimed comedian Kevin Hart.

City of Hope’s Nutrition Science and Food Policy Summit (Friday, May 19 @ 8 p.m., 1500 East Duarte Road) City of Hope health experts, health advocates, food industry leaders and policy makers will prove that there are tangible — even tasty — ways to improve the health of all Americans through optimal nutrition. Free summit which is geared to members of the Los Angeles County community, will feature hands-on food demonstrations with nutrition scientists, a poetry slam, a film festival featuring the finalist from the 2016 ReelFood Films and educational lectures and demonstrations by City of Hope scientists, physicians, lawmakers and nutritionists. Register and get more information on the summit here. Contact Denise Heady (626) 409-9367 for more information if needed.

37th Annual Bandorama (Friday, May 19 @ 8 p.m., Ramo Auditorium) The event will be held at CalTech and will feature the Caltech-Occidental Concert Band, directed by Glenn Price, and the Caltech Jazz Band, directed by Barb Catlin. Celebrate the love of music with featured musicians, Felix Mendelssohn, Goran Bojcevski, Norman Dello Joio and Johan de Meij and featured selections from Duke Ellington, Allen Carter, Bob Florence, Mike Crotty, Pat Metheny and Bob Cumow, and Tutti Camarata and Les Deutsch.

Selena: The Tribute (May 20 @ 6p.m., 245 E. Green Street) It is a mind-blowing experience and the closest you can get to live a Selena concert. All of its band members have lived and played to the remarkable music that Selena brought to us for at least 15 years. After living through her music, they wanted to have an opportunity to bring this incredible show to all of her fans. For the past two years, they have performed this amazing experience to Selena fans across the country. These musicians came together and orchestrated an extraordinary show that will have you back in 1995 within seconds of their first song. Los Chicos del 512 will bring to you the finest Selena tribute that you can possibly imagine. Now, get ready to sing, dance and relive Selena. Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

James Intveld (May 20 @ 7 p.m., 16 East Huntington Drive) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience. Southern California’s Best Place to be Friday & Saturday Nights.

Living Colour (May 21 @ 6p.m., 245 E. Green Street) During the 1980s, rock had become completely segregated and predictable, the opposite of the late ’60s/early ’70s, when such musically and ethnically varied artists as Jimi Hendrix, Sly & the Family Stone, and Santana ruled the Earth. But bands such as New York’s Living Colour helped break down the doors by the end of the ’80s, leading to a much more open-minded musical landscape. The band’s “Cult Of Personality” took over the MTV airwaves. The song propelled their album Vivid to the upper reaches of the charts, and platinum certification. The song also won for “Best Hard Rock Performance” at the 1989 Grammy Awards, their first of many Grammies. Other award winners include “Glamour Boys, “ Time’s Up,” and “Leave It Alone.” Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

South Africa Panorama (May 22 @ 7:30 p.m., 20 S. Raymond Ave.) Nature lover and watercolorist Kent Kachigian will present a panoramic look at South Africa. From the cosmopolitan cities of Johannesburg and Capetown to the natural beauty of South Africa’s coasts, Mr. Kachigian will share his love of the people, the food, the land and of course, the wildlife. Learn about the splendors of a day in the bush, and hear his advice on what to do & what to avoid on your trip to South Africa. In addition to photos from his two South African journeys, Mr. Kachigian will also share some of his paintings inspired by his trips. The event is free, but please call ahead to make reservations. (800) 310-3220. http://distantlands.com/events/

TACO Tuesdays & Margaritas (Every Tuesday @7 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in Arcadia) Eat, Drink & Play. $2 tacos and $2 margaritas and other specials all night long! Located near the rooftop entrance parking area and the AMC movie theater. $2 Tacos, $2 Dos Equis, $2 Margaritas, & 2 FREE Game Plays with $10 Power Card purchase. http://www.daveandbusters.com/arcadia

Picturing Modernism in Japanese Architecture (May 23 @ 7:30 p.m., 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino) The seminal 1960 publication Katsura: Tradition and Creation in Japanese Architecture explored the relationship between modernity and tradition in postwar Japan. In this lecture, Yasufumi Nakamori, curator of photography at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, discusses the book’s 135 black and white images of Kyoto’s Katsura Imperial Villa by photographer Yasuhiro Ishimoto, and how they were used by the book’s author, architect Kenzo Tange, to point the way to a new direction in Japanese architecture. Free; no reservations required.

Funk Jazz With Robert Gee (May 24 @ 6p.m., 245 E. Green Street) Jazz Wednesday is a live weekly music series featuring the sounds of smooth jazz music infused with a touch of R&B and a special guest artist every week. This midweek entertainment event is where smooth jazz music enthusiasts can come and enjoy an inviting atmosphere with dancing, dining, cocktails and social & professional networking all while experiencing live music. Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

