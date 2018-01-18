Jan. 19 – Jan. 25

January 18th, 2018 by San Gabriel Sun

Editor’s Pick

Your weekly events

Jan. 19

Arcadia Community Center will be presenting a musical ‘Salute to Marriage’ in Arcadia on January 19th at 10 a.m. (365 Campus Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007). It will discuss the origin and background of various marriage songs on film and Broadway musicals. Married couples portrayed on film and in musical entertainment will also be featured. Cost of the program is $3; registration is currently underway and can be made at the Arcadia Community Center. For additional information please contact Arcadia Senior Services at 626-574-5130. This program is for individuals age 50 and over.

-Arcadia

A Beat in Time will be at the Caltech Theater Lab on January 19th at 7:30 p.m. at (275 S. Hill Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106) This Allen Ginsberg Project explores a lifelong search for identity, and the life events that make us who we are. Set within the throes of the Beat Generation, a time of increased liberality following the Second World War, A Beat in Time traces the life of poet Allen Ginsberg from his beginnings to his end. Under the direction of Caltech Theater Head Brian Brophy, seven actors share the voice of Ginsberg, frequently playing both narrator and other characters. At some points they dictate the challenges of their generation, of being homosexual in an unforgiving sexually conservative world, of experimenting with drugs and travelling the world. To purchase tickets, go to https://caltech.brownpapertickets.com/ or pay what you can at the door.

-Pasadena

Jan. 20

Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra will perform in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium on January 20th at 8 p.m. (332 South Michigan Ave. Pasadena, CA 91108). Fronting an all-Cuban acoustic orchestra, Adonis Puente’s vocals are surrounded by guitar, tres, piano, bass, trumpet and percussion. Puentes opens up the world of Cuban music to his audiences when they hear his rich voice, accompanied by the other players’ tight, multilayered arrangements. Tickets to this performance are priced at $42.00, $37.00 and $32.00; youth (high school age and younger): $10.00. For more information call 626-395-4652.

-Pasadena

Pasadena Master Chorale presents the world premiere of Jeffery Bernstein’s “Our Father my Father” January 20th at Altadena Community Church at 8 p.m. (943 East Altadena Dr. Altadena, CA 91101) Connie Leonard has long been a staunch friend of Pasadena Master Chorale. So when she attended the Chorale’s Spring Soiree last year and saw an opportunity to support the ensemble she loved and help create a lasting tribute to her father, she didn’t hesitate. Ultimately, Leonard and Bernstein decided to set her father’s favorite stanza of poetry from Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan to music. “It’s a beautiful text about living deliberately,” Bernstein says. “I titled the work Our Father My Father because the words ‘our father’ frame the poem so well. For more information about Pasadena Master Chorale visit www.pasadenamasterchorale.org or call 626.208.0099.

-Altadena

“The Hill, though high, I covet to ascend,

The difficulty will not me offend;

For I perceive the way of life lies here

Come, pluck up, Heart, let’s neither faint nor fear;

Better, though difficult, the right way to go,

Than wrong, though easy, where the end is woe.”

Jan. 21

Cool Beans Comedy with Michelle Buteau, Nico Santos, D.J. Kemers, and more will be performing at The Ice House Comedy Club on January 21 at 7 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106) Fresh from The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, HBO’s Aspen Comedy Festival and Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival, Michelle Buteau can also be seen on this season’s “Last Comic Standing”, Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and Paramount Comedy Network’s “The World Stands Up” show. She was a favorite at this year’s South Beach Comedy Festival and HGTV’s “25 Worst Mistakes” series can’t get enough of this hot talent. Every audience members receives Jelly Beans, and has the chance to Win Prizes, such as a $25 Visa Gift Card and Warner Bros. VIP Tour passes! For more information, email Info@CoolBeansComedy.com or call 626-577-1894.

-Pasadena

Jan. 22

Distant Land will be presenting Edinburgh: Scotland’s Royal City January 22nd at 7:30 p.m. (20 S. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105) Join professional tour guide, Sheila Stone, as she shares her experiences in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. Learn about the big sights (the Castle, Holyrood Palace, the Royal Yacht Britannia) and lesser-known places as well (Greyfriars Cemetery, Dr. Neals Garden, St. Giles Cathedral). And find out about the amazing foodie scene, too! About Sheila: A writer, anthropologist and former stand-up comedian, Sheila lived in Britain for two years, while attending graduate school. She offers unique tours of the UK through her site, Britain Your Way (britainyourwaytours.com).

-Pasadena

Jan. 23

Vroman’s Bookstore will be hosting Daniel Horowitz discusses and signs Happier? The History of a Cultural Movement that aspired to transform America January 23rd at 7 p.m. at (695 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105) When a cultural movement that began to take shape in the mid-twentieth century erupted into mainstream American culture in the late 1990s, it brought to the fore the idea that it is as important to improve one’s own sense of pleasure as it is to manage depression and anxiety. Cultural historian Daniel Horowitz’s research reveals that this change happened in the context of key events. World War II, the Holocaust, post-war prosperity, the rise of counter-culture, the crises of the 1970s, the presidency of Ronald Reagan, and the prime ministerships of Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron provided the important context for the development of the field today known as positive psychology. Happier? provides the first history of the origins, development, and impact of the way Americans — and now many around the world — shifted from mental illness to well-being as they pondered the human condition.

-Pasadena

Jan. 24

The Pasadena Playhouse presents “Pirates of Penzance” January 24th at 8 p.m. ( 39 S. El Molino Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103) Toss your worries overboard and join playful pirates, dewy-eyed damsels, bumbling bobbies and one very stuffy modern Major-General on stage. Bring your friends and family to experience the biggest beach party of the year – complete with guitars, beach balls, banjos and a tiki bar! Find your inner pirate as Chicago theater rebels The Hypocrites bring this brilliantly zany adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic musical to LA for the first time, and you won’t want to miss out on the fun! To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8yhzpq8 or call 626-356-7529.

-Pasadena

Teen Maker Exploration will be held at the Altadena Library on January 24th at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (600 E Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91101) teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come to open hours in Altadena Library’s state-of-the-art FabLab. Use its virtual reality headset, create and print a 3D model, sew a new shirt, practice coding, and much more! Staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist you. Come for the whole time, or just part to work on making your unique creation. For more information call 626-798-0833 or visit www.altadenalibrary.org.

-Altadena

Jan. 25

Von Karman lecture series: Explore 1’s Anniversary: A celebration of six decades of earth science discoveries will be held at the Von Karman Auditorium on January 25th at 7 p.m. (4800 Oak Grove Dr. Pasadena, CA 91109) this is the start of the Space Age for the U.S., and for the world it heralded the study of Earth from space. The JPL built satellite confirmed the existence of the Van Allen radiation belts, the very first space science discovery. Explorer 1’s success was only the first of an array of Earth missions that have mapped and probed our planet’s lands, waters and atmosphere on scales ranging from the millimeter to global views. Join JPL’s documentarian Blaine Baggett, historian Dr. Erik Conway and a special guest as they go on a multi-media journey from the dawn of Earth science to today’s modern fleet that is providing vital information in understanding the changes taking place on the only planet humans can yet call ‘home.’ For more information call 818-354-4321 or visit www.jpl.nasa.gov/events/lectures_archive.php

-Pasadena

We Olive & Wine Bar will be showing To Kill a Mockingbird for Movie Nights on January 25th at 7 p.m. at (32 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105) on the back patio. Snuggle up with a glass of wine or a craft beer and enjoy your favorite films in an open-air cinema. The movie is free to enjoy with any purchase from the wine bar. Remember, first come, first serve! For more details call 626-787-1000 or visit weolive.com/Pasadena.

-Pasadena

Submit events to be featured in our calendar at editorial@beaconmedianews.com (subject line: CALENDAR EVENT)