Calendar: May 11 – May 17

A Mother’s Day Outing

-ALTADENA

May 11

Council of Government’s Homeless Committee Meeting (Thursday, May 11 @ 12:30 p.m., 119. W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA, 91016). The San Gabriel Valley Council of Government’s Homelessness Committee studies problems, programs, and other matters which pertain to the regional issues of homelessness and provides policy direction to the Governing Board.

-MONROVIA

The Book Buddies reading program (Thursday, May 11 @ 6:30 p.m., 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia, CA, 91006). This is a one‐on‐one reading program for kids, ages 4 to 8 years old. Come hear stories from the Library’s special read‐aloud collection read by volunteer assisteens (teenager assistants). Space is limited, so you must sign up to attend.

-ARCADIA

May 12

Rick Ruskin (May 12 @ 8 p.m., 2025 Lake Ave) We are pleased to welcome the return of internationally acclaimed guitarist, Rick Ruskin, to the Coffee Gallery. Never content to merely dazzle listeners with technical expertise, Rick has honed his craft so that that it his music that audiences remember rather than any flashy guitaristic “swoops and dives.” And while his skills are legendary, the label of “Fingerstyle Guitar Virtuoso” tells only part of the story. He is also a gifted singer, arranger, and composer whose work has been featured in film and on television. Those attending this show will be treated to an evening of originals, folk, pop, blues, R&B, and humor – all with that unique Rick Ruskin signature. Tickets start at $20 http://www.liondogmusic.com

-ALTADENA

Los Fabulocos – Cali-Mex, Americana Roots and Blues Music at the Arcadia Blues Club ( May 12 @ 7 p.m., 16 East Huntington Drive) A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Los Fabulocos – Cali-Mex, Americana Roots and Blues Music. Mike Molina Art Exhibit and “Non-Suprise Birthday Bash” the Bobby Bluehouse Band & Special Guests.Food is available from 7pm until Midnight. We have something for everyone. Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. Tickets start at 5$. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com.

-ARCADIA

May 13

Towne Singers (May 13 @ 5 p.m., 188 Campus Drive) Join the Towne Singers as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary at their spring concert “And The Winner Is . . .” You will be treated to a choral concert featuring Oscar, Tony, and Grammy award winning songs from the last 8 decades. This memorable concert under the direction of Lance Merrill and accompanied by Ben Mason. Tickets: Adult $25 – Children (3-10) $15. Call (818) 275-4117 or email: townesinger87@gmail.com. Website: www.TowneSingers.org.

-ARCADIA

Altadena Library District’s popular Second Saturday Concerts (May 13 from @6:30 p.m., 600 E. Mariposa Street). Michael Haggins is a successful contemporary bassist and songwriter in Los Angeles. Michael, who was born in Pasadena and began playing music in his early teens, has worked and recorded with many artists while also working in the Network Television industry.

-ALTADENA

May 14

A Mother’s Day Outing (May 14 @ 8 p.m., 2025 Lake Ave.) Musicians from the worlds of acoustic and improvised music premiere a new duo collaboration at The Coffee Gallery Backstage! Mandolinist Thomas Cassell and guitarist Ethan Sherman met at the Acoustic Music Seminar in Savannah, GA in 2016, where they spent a week work shopping and performing original music with 14 other young instrumentalists under the guidance of Mike Marshall, Julian Lage, Bryan Sutton and Darrell Scott. Tennessee-based Cassell is both a deeply committed student and touring musician, while Sherman lives in LA, working as a freelance guitarist and bandleader. Expect a refined exploration of the musical common ground they share, drawing from the vast canon of American acoustic music as well as each other’s original compositions, laced with a heavy dose of spontaneity.

-ALTADENA

May 15

San Miguel Allende (May 15@ 7:30 p.m., 20 S. Raymond Ave.) Alejandro Alia will bring a fully updated view of San Miguel Allende, Mexico’s famed colonial resort, ranked as one of the world’s favorite tourist destinations. He will also review San Miguel’s ascendance as an important wine producing region, home of many lovely wineries and vineyards. Alejandro Alia is an experienced traveler/journalist, and founder of Finisterre, a new showcase focused on unique tourist destinations. The event is free, but please call ahead to make reservations. (800) 310-3220. http://distantlands.com/events/

-PASADENA

May 16

Port Chuck (May 16 @ 6p.m., 245 E. Green Street) Soap fans: Get ready to rock! Four of your favorite heartthrobs from daytime TV come together to rock The Rose. The band’s line-up features Steve Burton, formerly Jason Quartermaine on General Hospital and currently Dylan McAvoy on The Young & The Restless; Scott Reeves, who played Dr. Steven Webber on General Hospital, and has also starred in Days Of Our Lives and The Young & The Restless as well as numerous appearances on the hit TV show, “Nashville” ; Brandon Barash, who plays Johnny Zacchara on GH, and Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli on General Hospital. Buy tickets at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

TACO Tuesdays & Margaritas (Every Tuesday @7 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in Arcadia) Eat, Drink & Play. $2 tacos and $2 margaritas and other specials all night long! Located near the rooftop entrance parking area and the AMC movie theater. $2 Tacos, $2 Dos Equis, $2 Margaritas, & 2 FREE Game Plays with $10 Power Card purchase. http://www.daveandbusters.com/arcadia

-ARCADIA

May 17

A Tarnished Treasure sale will be featured at the Pasadena Women’s Connection luncheon (May 17, @11:30 a.m., 160 N. Oakland Ave, Pasadena). All are invited to spend a fun afternoon perusing the sale tables for a great find. Author and speaker, Judee Stapp, will discuss how we are all mothers at heart in her inspirational talk “Love Like a Mother”. Tickets are $23. For reservations call (818)353-2212 or (818)790-1907.

-PASADENA