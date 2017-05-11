Garden View Landscaping, Nursery and Pools

May 11th, 2017 by Emily G. Peters

By Emily G. Peters

There’s gardening—and then there’s landscape architecture. For Garden View Landscaping, Nursery and Pools, the difference has to be seen to be believed.

Founder and president Mark Meahl founded Garden View in 1978 with just enough cash in his pocket to get something going. “I didn’t realize there were a lot of ‘Mow, Blow and Go’ gardeners out there working really cheap— and at that time they knew more about plants and plant maintenance than me,” said Meahl. The realization spurred his horticultural know-how.

“I decided I would learn a plant name a day, and have worked in the spirit of constant improvement ever since.”

Now with nearly 40 years of expertise, the Garden View team specializes in complete outdoor construction, swimming pools, pool houses, decks, pergolas, hardscape/landscape, landscape maintenance (ideal for homeowner associations) and 3D design. Their creations are mostly considered “loss leaders”—executed for their clients at a price significantly lower than what it costs Garden View to produce. The results are nothing less than stunning.

For those considering major alterations to their outdoor spaces, Meahl recommends a judicious approach.

“Be careful with whom you choose to work. There is such a wide range of quality that the lowest cost is usually not the best investment—neither is the highest. There’s typically a reason it’s cheap, and nobody is happy with cheap after the price is forgotten.”

Beyond landscaping, part of what makes Garden View so unique is the fact that they own their own nursery outright. Located in Irwindale, this oasis carries locally-grown inventory for their own designs and wholesale items for the public. Green thumbs can choose from a spectacle of trees, hedges, shrubs, palms, succulents, cacti, flowers, topiaries, ground cover, fruit trees—the list goes on. Their team will even deliver and plant your tree or hedge for you, offering plenty of sage advice along the way.

Garden View’s success is also marked by their core values of “P-R-I-I-D-E: Positive, Responsible, Improving Constantly, Integrity, Developing and Efficient.” To date, they’ve stacked up 78 awards and counting for landscaping, design and maintenance—a testament to strong family ties and true-blue staff.

“I’m the president, my wife is a nursery manager, my oldest son is the CFO and maintenance operations manager and my younger son is the IT, systems and processes manager,” said Meahl. “We have 10 employees that have been here over 33 years, nine for over 31 years and 25 for over 26 years. There are so many great, loyal, hard-working people here that have been so integral to our success I cannot list them all!”

As Garden View builds on its strengths and explores new technology to aid their work, Meahl finds his enthusiasm growing.

“The art of the landscaping is my passion. I don’t want to give it up because I love it,” he said. “So I am a landscaper in the morning and a CEO in the afternoons.”

The main office for Garden View Landscaping and Pools is located at 417 E. Huntington Drive, Suite #100 in Monrovia and the nursery is located at 12901 Lower Azusa Road in Irwindale. Contact the main office at 626-303-4043 or the nursery at 626-337-4818 | mark@garden-view.com and learn more about their services at www.garden-view.com.