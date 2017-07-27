Old Pasadena Presents BoldPas: An Art Takeover

July 27th, 2017 by San Gabriel Sun

A unique day of art, architecture, and design – Old Pasadena’s new event, BoldPas: An Art Takeover of Old Pasadena.

Old Pasadena becomes the canvas for a day of art and play when Old Pasadena Management District (OPMD) stages its inaugural BoldPas: An Art Takeover of Old Pasadena on Saturday, August 12, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. BoldPas is a free, one-day intersection of design, architecture, art, history, and public space featuring one dozen site-specific installations in Old Pasadena’s historic, pedestrian alleyways. Works from L.A. artists will feature a “bold” theme, displaying bright colors, surprising scale, and playfulness; many encourage direct interaction with viewers. Selected artists come from multidisciplinary backgrounds and professions that include architecture, art and design, history, and urban planning. Both established and up-and-coming artists from the Los Angeles area were chosen to participate.

This free event will highlight the character of the unique urban and historic public spaces of Old Pasadena’s 22-block district. Visitors are invited to spend the day walking the district and encountering artistic, ephemeral interventions at every turn. Come experience Old Pasadena with new eyes – gather with friends, stroll the alleys and side streets, meet artists and local business owners, snap and share your photos, and connect with Pasadena’s creative community.

Event day activities

– 12 Temporary Art Installations in the historic alleyways of Old Pasadena. Selected artists: Ash Cano; Anali Gharakhani; Paul Heintz; L.L. Kessner; Po Yang Leung; Abbey Luck; Viviana Palacio; Zenah Sakaamini & Arty Vartanyan; Asli Tusavul; and Sarah Umles

– Renowned LA-based muralist/painter Andrew Hem live painting in Mercantile Alley

– Pop-Up Canvases hosted by Flower Pepper Gallery and featuring artists Maggie Chiang; Amy Van Gilder; Liten Kanin; Vivien Mildenberger; Valerie Pobjoy; Lena Sayadian; Joey Stupor; and Yetis & Friends

– Tissue Paper Flower Wall hosted by Lyd & Mo Photography for taking fun photos

– Pasadena Walking Tours hosts two tours at 1:30pm and 5:00pm, highlighting both the temporary installations and Old Pasadena’s permanent public art, as well as offering a chance to meet the onsite artists. Tours require advance registration: http://bit.ly/2vSLO0a

– Creative Art Stops at more than two dozen participating stores and restaurants create the perfect backdrop for selfies and one-of-a-kind photo ops

Event Maps will be available so you can take a self-guided tour of all the district-wide art installations and Art Stops. Visit http://www.oldpasdena.org/boldpas for complete information. Tag us with #BoldPas and #OnlyinOldPas.

About Old Pasadena Management

Old Pasadena is the original downtown of Pasadena, home to the Tournament of Roses and located just ten miles from downtown Los Angeles. This 22-block National Register Historic District is internationally recognized as a shining example of urban renewal. Old Pasadena is one of the premiere shopping and dining destinations in the country, featuring a cosmopolitan mix of 200 retail shops and specialty boutiques, as well as 100 restaurants, cafés, and entertainment venues. This architectural gem is pedestrian friendly and provides convenient parking and easy access to public transportation, served by two Metro Gold Line stops.